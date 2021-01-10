Previous
Next
Frozen in time. by wakelys
339 / 365

Frozen in time.

Bitterly cold walk along the shoreline this morning. As you can see even the plants and hedgerows were frozen.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it ...
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise