339 / 365
Frozen in time.
Bitterly cold walk along the shoreline this morning. As you can see even the plants and hedgerows were frozen.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
381
photos
64
followers
73
following
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Tags
frost
Peter Dulis
ace
love it ...
January 10th, 2021
