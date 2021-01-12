Argh Dentist.

Six weeks ago I had a routine check up and everything was A ok. Then last week whilst taking a chewable medication that is supposed to be good for me, a large chunk of molar broke away. My visit today for the repair was a very straight forward and painless procedure. Jim my Dentist loved hearing about 365. I had to wait until everything was completed so that I didn’t contaminate anything and as you can see he was changing his gloves and waiting to evict me from the surgery seconds before I put my face mask back on.