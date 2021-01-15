Sign up
Apple magic
Following on from yesterday. Playing with Snapseed.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Susan Wakely
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
2
1
365
NIKON D5100
14th January 2021 1:36pm
Tags
apple
,
mundane-apple
Babs
ace
I much prefer this one, yesterday's looked as though it had been murdered. ha ha.
January 15th, 2021
