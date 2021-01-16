Sign up
Previous
Next
345 / 365
Hanging on
Following on form my shot in the week of coastal erosion this Oak tree still has roots firmly planted. New shots come back every spring.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
16th January 2021 2:49pm
Tags
tree
,
coast
Casablanca
ace
Lovely! I love a bit of driftwood style growth on a coastline. Nice composition
January 16th, 2021
Ingrid
Very nice! I like the colors in your photo.
January 16th, 2021
