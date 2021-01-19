Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
348 / 365
Teasel
Another for the Artists challenge.
Inspired by Karl Blossfeldt.
Tag ac-blossfeldt
Bob
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
390
photos
67
followers
72
following
95% complete
View this month »
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
19th January 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasel
,
ac-blossfeldt
Diana
ace
Love this, great framing too.
January 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent texture and tones!
January 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close