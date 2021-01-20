Previous
Fossicking finds by wakelys
Fossicking finds

If you remember I went fossicking with JackieR a couple of days ago and we found some interesting pieces.
See @30pics4jackiesdiamond
Starting from top left working clockwise.
Ink well, Boots the chemist medicine bottle, meat paste jar circa 1940, another meat paste jar, sadly broken, fob watch, a little beyond repair and a chunk of marble.
None of these pieces were excavated. The high tide washes them to the surface so they are partially visible through the mud or seaweed. Constant washing in the tides causes many of the pieces to be broken. We also respect lockdown restrictions and don’t plan to meet but live in the same area so it is a happy coincidence when we do meet.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Susan Wakely

John Falconer ace
Wow. What great fun. Nicely photographed.
January 20th, 2021  
katy ace
You found a nice variety of treasures
January 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great finds and shot, I love the piece of marble.
January 20th, 2021  
