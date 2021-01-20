Fossicking finds

If you remember I went fossicking with JackieR a couple of days ago and we found some interesting pieces.
Starting from top left working clockwise.
Ink well, Boots the chemist medicine bottle, meat paste jar circa 1940, another meat paste jar, sadly broken, fob watch, a little beyond repair and a chunk of marble.
None of these pieces were excavated. The high tide washes them to the surface so they are partially visible through the mud or seaweed. Constant washing in the tides causes many of the pieces to be broken. We also respect lockdown restrictions and don’t plan to meet but live in the same area so it is a happy coincidence when we do meet.