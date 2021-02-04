Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
364 / 365
4. Country walk
I ventured out before the rain came in. These fields are filled with sunflowers in the summer which are open to be picked with an entrance fee going to charity.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
410
photos
71
followers
74
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Latest from all albums
359
360
45
361
362
46
363
364
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th February 2021 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Babs
ace
Beautiful, trees look gorgeous in black and white don't they.
February 4th, 2021
Fr1da
Beautiful structure and composition ! Love the monochrome!
February 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Wintry trees really suit mono. They are already so dark and contrasty. Lovely shot. I like the light in the water too.
February 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous black and white! I love the bare branches of these trees making some nice patterns.
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close