Previous
Next
4. Country walk by wakelys
364 / 365

4. Country walk

I ventured out before the rain came in. These fields are filled with sunflowers in the summer which are open to be picked with an entrance fee going to charity.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful, trees look gorgeous in black and white don't they.
February 4th, 2021  
Fr1da
Beautiful structure and composition ! Love the monochrome!
February 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Wintry trees really suit mono. They are already so dark and contrasty. Lovely shot. I like the light in the water too.
February 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous black and white! I love the bare branches of these trees making some nice patterns.
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise