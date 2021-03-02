Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 390
2. Gerbera
No sign of orange in the garden so a lovely excuse to buy myself some flowers.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd March 2021 9:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
gerbera
,
rainbow2021
Babs
ace
Lovely colour. I love gerberas
March 2nd, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous. Gerberas are among the most beautiful of flowers.
March 2nd, 2021
