2. Gerbera by wakelys
2. Gerbera

No sign of orange in the garden so a lovely excuse to buy myself some flowers.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Babs ace
Lovely colour. I love gerberas
March 2nd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous. Gerberas are among the most beautiful of flowers.
March 2nd, 2021  
