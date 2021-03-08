Previous
8. Strawberries by wakelys
Photo 396

8. Strawberries

Difficult to prepare something like this as I keep eating them.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
Casablanca ace
Fantastic creativity! And I would eat them too.......
March 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very clever and creative!
March 8th, 2021  
