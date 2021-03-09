Previous
9. Carrotina flowers by wakelys
9. Carrotina flowers

I hope that my husband appreciates the efforts that I have gone to today preparing our meal for later!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Lovely vase!!
March 9th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
Brilliant idea and they look splendid!
March 9th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Creative!
March 9th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
You have been busy! I like your flowers and their name!
March 9th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
He should be VERY impressed! Neat idea.
March 9th, 2021  
