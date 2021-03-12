12. Potato prints

I need start by thanking Ingrid @ingrid01 for inspiring me today. I was struggling with fruit or veg for Blue today. I decided to look at paint rather than food colouring as using food colouring I would be looking like a smurf for the rest of the day whilst paint would wash off easily!
My first school girl error was to cut the potatoes incorrectly as when stamped it would need to be reversed - now starting to make a real mess!!
Second was to not wear gloves. I have a slight sensitivity to raw potatoes so will now spend the rest of the day with itchy hands.
Oh well - forgotten what fun potato printing could be.