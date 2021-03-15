Previous
15. Oil on water -1 by wakelys
15. Oil on water -1

I am going to be playing with oil on water for my rainbow week.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Never tried this. I guess it needs lots of patience to do this and some cleaning after you're finished.
March 15th, 2021  
