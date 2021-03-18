Previous
Next
18. Oil on water 4 by wakelys
Photo 406

18. Oil on water 4

Sliced kiwi fruit reflecting and refracting.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow you are nailing this theme. fav.
March 18th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Super image. Fav.
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise