26. Tulips 5 by wakelys
26. Tulips 5

The lengths you have to go to in order to get a blue tulip!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Susan Wakely

Erin R ace
Nice shot, I tried this with roses once
March 26th, 2021  
Margo ace
Very COOL!!!
March 26th, 2021  
JackieR ace
That's so delicate and worked a treat!!
March 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How lovely!
March 26th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Love the blue tips of the virgin white flowers. I learnt something from you today. Never crossed my mind that adding colour to the water can change the colour of the flowers.
March 26th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Excellent capture!
March 26th, 2021  
