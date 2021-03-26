Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 414
26. Tulips 5
The lengths you have to go to in order to get a blue tulip!
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
475
photos
88
followers
79
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Latest from all albums
409
60
410
411
61
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
23rd March 2021 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
tulips
,
rainbow2021
Erin R
ace
Nice shot, I tried this with roses once
March 26th, 2021
Margo
ace
Very COOL!!!
March 26th, 2021
JackieR
ace
That's so delicate and worked a treat!!
March 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How lovely!
March 26th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Love the blue tips of the virgin white flowers. I learnt something from you today. Never crossed my mind that adding colour to the water can change the colour of the flowers.
March 26th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Excellent capture!
March 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close