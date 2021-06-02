Sign up
Photo 482
Rear of the year!
The gate to the deer park opened at 08.00 and we were there soon after and rewarded with these beauties.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
580
photos
99
followers
86
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
97
477
478
479
98
480
481
482
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd June 2021 8:00am
Tags
deer
,
rear.
Casablanca
ace
Ha, made me laugh!
June 2nd, 2021
