Rear of the year! by wakelys
Photo 482

Rear of the year!

The gate to the deer park opened at 08.00 and we were there soon after and rewarded with these beauties.
2nd June 2021

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
Ha, made me laugh!
June 2nd, 2021  
