Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 484
Buttonhole flowers.
From yesterday’s wedding. The Bride and groom are lovers of music so the bride made the flowers from sheet music.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
583
photos
100
followers
86
following
132% complete
View this month »
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
Latest from all albums
479
98
480
481
99
482
483
484
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th June 2021 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
buttonhole
Silke Stahl
These look amazing, I'm sure the Bride and Groom were delighted with them.
May I suggest editing out the brown in between them? It drew my eye straight away and in my opinion detracts from the flowers
June 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
May I suggest editing out the brown in between them? It drew my eye straight away and in my opinion detracts from the flowers