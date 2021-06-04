Previous
Next
Buttonhole flowers. by wakelys
Photo 484

Buttonhole flowers.

From yesterday’s wedding. The Bride and groom are lovers of music so the bride made the flowers from sheet music.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Silke Stahl
These look amazing, I'm sure the Bride and Groom were delighted with them.
May I suggest editing out the brown in between them? It drew my eye straight away and in my opinion detracts from the flowers
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise