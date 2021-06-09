Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 489
On Plymouth Hoe
And the sea mist came in making it a damp afternoon.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
lighthouse.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like your captures showing the mist move in.
June 9th, 2021
Bill
I like lighthouses. I think I might have liked to be a keeper. Nice pictures.
June 9th, 2021
