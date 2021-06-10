Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 490
Trees in the mist!
Room with a view!!
The forecast said sun - yeah!
Reality - mist and fine rain
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th June 2021 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
mist
,
junetrees21
