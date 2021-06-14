Sign up
Photo 494
Beauty
The clematis this year has been really spectacular. As the sun catches the petals I could see different shades and the centre really capturing the light.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
598
photos
102
followers
86
following
135% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
14th June 2021 9:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
june21words
,
theme-plantpower
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Magnificent picture and flower
June 14th, 2021
