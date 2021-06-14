Previous
Beauty by wakelys
Photo 494

Beauty

The clematis this year has been really spectacular. As the sun catches the petals I could see different shades and the centre really capturing the light.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
ace

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Magnificent picture and flower
June 14th, 2021  
