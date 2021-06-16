Previous
Evening bimble by wakelys
Photo 496

Evening bimble

Nothing quite like and evening driving out in the MG through the countryside when you are lucky to live by the sea. This is looking across at a pretty little place called Bosham (pronounced Bozham).
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer.
Ingrid ace
That is so nice! Lovely picture of a lovely place in great weather. Cool car too!
June 16th, 2021  
