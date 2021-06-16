Sign up
Photo 496
Evening bimble
Nothing quite like and evening driving out in the MG through the countryside when you are lucky to live by the sea. This is looking across at a pretty little place called Bosham (pronounced Bozham).
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
road
,
church
,
car
,
sea
,
mg
,
june21words
,
scenesoftheroad-34
Ingrid
ace
That is so nice! Lovely picture of a lovely place in great weather. Cool car too!
June 16th, 2021
