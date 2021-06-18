Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 498
Dog rose and friend
There is an abundance of dog rose in the hedgerow this year. This was taken just before the rain come in so sure that they are going to get a battering.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
604
photos
102
followers
87
following
136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th June 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
rose
,
theme-plantpower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous shot! The best vitamin C comes from the hip of the dog rose.
June 18th, 2021
moni kozi
This is so beautiful!
June 18th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
great clarity
June 18th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Stunt close u and details.
June 18th, 2021
