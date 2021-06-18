Previous
Dog rose and friend by wakelys
Photo 498

Dog rose and friend

There is an abundance of dog rose in the hedgerow this year. This was taken just before the rain come in so sure that they are going to get a battering.
18th June 2021

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags)
Marvelous shot! The best vitamin C comes from the hip of the dog rose.
June 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
This is so beautiful!
June 18th, 2021  
Peter Dulis
great clarity
June 18th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Stunt close u and details.
June 18th, 2021  
