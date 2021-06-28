Sign up
Photo 508
Life after petals.
The clematis has given a spectacular display but following really heavy rain we are now left with the stamen which are equally impressive.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Tags
flower
,
clematis
,
theme-plantpower
,
52wc-2021-w26
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fantastic capture. I like the water droplets seeming to be floating in mid-air. The flower reminds me underwater weeds moving with the currents.
June 28th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid detail shot.
June 28th, 2021
