Life after petals. by wakelys
Life after petals.

The clematis has given a spectacular display but following really heavy rain we are now left with the stamen which are equally impressive.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Susan Wakely

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fantastic capture. I like the water droplets seeming to be floating in mid-air. The flower reminds me underwater weeds moving with the currents.
June 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid detail shot.
June 28th, 2021  
