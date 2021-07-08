Sign up
Photo 518
Listen - silent
I listened to the flickering flame but it was silent.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
365
NIKON D5600
8th July 2021 9:42am
Tags
candle
,
flame
,
listen
,
silent
,
jul21words
