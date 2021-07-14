Sign up
Photo 524
The Lavender fields
I don’t have a dog and didn’t have a child with me but lucky enough to have a friend to spend time with.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
14th July 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
children
,
friend
,
lavender.
