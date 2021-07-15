Previous
Swan Lake by wakelys
Photo 525

Swan Lake

…and not the Ballet. Obviously a rich feeding ground as the swans spent most of their time upside down in the pond ( or today I will be calling it a pool)
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

Peter Dulis ace
LOL - Swan buts :)
July 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great shot and timing.
July 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
Fun timing!
July 15th, 2021  
