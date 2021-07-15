Sign up
Photo 525
Swan Lake
…and not the Ballet. Obviously a rich feeding ground as the swans spent most of their time upside down in the pond ( or today I will be calling it a pool)
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
646
photos
102
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th July 2021 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
pool
,
swans
,
jul21words
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - Swan buts :)
July 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great shot and timing.
July 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fun timing!
July 15th, 2021
