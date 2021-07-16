Sign up
Photo 526
Sunset shadow selfie
Yes we did have our clothes on!
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sunset
,
shadow
,
selfie
,
abstract-56
JackieR
ace
Sue this is so romantic!!!
July 16th, 2021
