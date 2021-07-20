Sign up
Photo 530
Courgette flower
Fascinating watching the flowers slowly unfurl.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flower
,
courgette
moni kozi
ace
splendid spiral. These are some amazing blossoms!
July 20th, 2021
