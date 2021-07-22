Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 532
Kayakers view
A lovely evening on the water in the Kayaks. Not been out in such a long time.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
657
photos
104
followers
89
following
145% complete
View this month »
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Latest from all albums
122
529
530
123
531
124
125
532
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
21st July 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sea
,
boats
vonski
Looks such a fabulous thing to do
July 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! Those boats look golden.
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close