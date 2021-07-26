Previous
Next
Serious photobombing by wakelys
Photo 536

Serious photobombing

As I was taking this shot someone threw so bread into the water!
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
brilliant timing
love the effect
July 26th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
That is just mean :) but funny, nonetheless :) you've got one of 'those' shots that make it to fun galleries
July 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, Love the middle photobomber :-)
July 26th, 2021  
bruni ace
Those three look comical.
July 26th, 2021  
Bri ace
Love the Gull far right, great fun shot
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise