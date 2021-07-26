Sign up
Photo 536
Serious photobombing
As I was taking this shot someone threw so bread into the water!
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
662
photos
104
followers
92
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
26th July 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
seagull
,
mill
Nina Ganci
brilliant timing
love the effect
July 26th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
That is just mean :) but funny, nonetheless :) you've got one of 'those' shots that make it to fun galleries
July 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, Love the middle photobomber :-)
July 26th, 2021
bruni
ace
Those three look comical.
July 26th, 2021
Bri
ace
Love the Gull far right, great fun shot
July 26th, 2021
