Photo 546
Reach for the sky
Local Sunflower fields are open and such a spectacle to see so many sunflowers. The weather has not been brilliant so they are slow to open. Hopefully there will be so much more to see in a couple of weeks.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
sunflower
sheri
Reaching for summer.
August 5th, 2021
Babs
ace
Can't wait for summer, a while away yet for us though
August 5th, 2021
