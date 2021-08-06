Previous
Next
Just smell the flowers by wakelys
Photo 547

Just smell the flowers

A morning spent with my favourite people.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
A beautiful girl and picture! I like your composition!
August 6th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful shot!
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise