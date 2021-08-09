Sign up
Photo 550
Race day
Day 1 of a fun week. So be warned there may be more to follow.
Love where I live in the South of England.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
687
photos
108
followers
93
following
150% complete
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
135
546
136
547
548
549
137
550
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th August 2021 12:16pm
Tags
sea
,
race
,
sailing
,
sails
,
dinghies
,
sportsaction2
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Super action shot!
August 9th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Aaawesoome! Thanks for breaking the ice and joining the challenge!
August 9th, 2021
