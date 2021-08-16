Squirrel proofed?

The squirrels would regularly hoist themselves up the narrow pole and nibbles at the bird food.

Hubby added two layers to deter them. They managed to negotiate these obstacles so drainpipe was added. Now this worked for a while as the squirrel could not get a grip but then soon learnt a shimmying technique. The canes that you see are to deter the squirrel from launching from the miniature pear tree across to the feeder.

At the weekend the black layer was added and although this made it more difficult and would slip off but still managed to get to the feeders. So string was then attached with weights on. Clever squirrel still managed to outwit my husband.

Yesterday I noticed that tennis balls had been added to the black layer. Quite amusing that as the squirrel attempted to climb, the balls would fall causing it to scamper.

First thing every morning hubby checks for squirrel activity and witness a squirrel on the feeders,

So apples that have fallen from a nearby tree are then added. So now waiting to see what the squirrel does next.

We are surrounded by trees and lots of squirrels but it appears to be the more mature one that is the most determined.

The squirrels are funny to watch as the move around the obstacle trying to work out their next move.

Not sure what hubby has planned for his next move but I think that the squirrel will win this battle.

Fortunately this does not put the birds off.

