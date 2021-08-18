Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 559
Sgwd-yr-Eira Waterfall
Fabulous walk today exploring rural Wales on the Four Waterfalls walk. We only managed 2 of the 4 as the walk was a bit arduous and we didn’t have a picnic.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
700
photos
107
followers
93
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Latest from all albums
554
555
556
557
140
141
558
559
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th August 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
waterfall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close