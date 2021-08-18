Previous
Next
Sgwd-yr-Eira Waterfall by wakelys
Photo 559

Sgwd-yr-Eira Waterfall

Fabulous walk today exploring rural Wales on the Four Waterfalls walk. We only managed 2 of the 4 as the walk was a bit arduous and we didn’t have a picnic.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise