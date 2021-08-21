Defences breached

Monday 16th I showed my husbands effort to deter the squirrels. We have been away and returned to an empty feeder. Thinking that the birds must have been busy didn’t think that it would be the squirrels as everything was intact.

Walked into the kitchen and grabbed the camera to catch this pesky creature through the window this afternoon. He is a little out of focus as me taking the photo and the squirrel being caught in the act needed to move quickly.

As I am writing this hubby is in the garden contemplating his next move!!! 🤣 So much strategic planning for the weekend ahead.

Saturday night - a little bit of pillow talk!!

Well the only pillow talk in this house will be how to outwit the squirrel.