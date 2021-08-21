Previous
Next
Defences breached by wakelys
Photo 562

Defences breached

Monday 16th I showed my husbands effort to deter the squirrels. We have been away and returned to an empty feeder. Thinking that the birds must have been busy didn’t think that it would be the squirrels as everything was intact.
Walked into the kitchen and grabbed the camera to catch this pesky creature through the window this afternoon. He is a little out of focus as me taking the photo and the squirrel being caught in the act needed to move quickly.
As I am writing this hubby is in the garden contemplating his next move!!! 🤣 So much strategic planning for the weekend ahead.
Saturday night - a little bit of pillow talk!!
Well the only pillow talk in this house will be how to outwit the squirrel.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@randystreat Kathy says he needs a baffle!!!
August 21st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond baffle is being installed this very moment.
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise