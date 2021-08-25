Sign up
Photo 566
Rooms with a view
Within half an hour of this being taken the people on the right will have wet feet as the tide is coming in.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th August 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
view
Nina Ganci
superb composition of these houses and boats
fav
August 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and composition, they must be tourists 😉
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
