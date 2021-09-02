Sign up
Photo 574
Harvest
Freshly picked and plenty more to follow. Homegrown and so tasty.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd September 2021 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tomatoes
,
harvest
,
sep21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
They look delicious and very fresh!
September 2nd, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Wow, they look delicious.
September 2nd, 2021
