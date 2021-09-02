Previous
Harvest by wakelys
Photo 574

Harvest

Freshly picked and plenty more to follow. Homegrown and so tasty.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They look delicious and very fresh!
September 2nd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Wow, they look delicious.
September 2nd, 2021  
