Photo 579
Noisy
Fun evening having fish &chips on the beach with friends. Always lots of laughter and chat.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
beach
,
sep21words
