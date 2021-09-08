Sign up
Photo 580
Below
There were two duck wandering under the tables whilst we had lunch today looking for tidbits.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
738
photos
108
followers
92
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th September 2021 1:19pm
Tags
duck
,
sep21words
Bill
I’d have a duck as a pet. One of my favourite birds.
September 8th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Beggars :) just like my dogs...
September 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Looks like he is asking for food :)
September 8th, 2021
Diana
ace
I love them, whether they beg or not! Lovely shot of this cutie.
September 8th, 2021
