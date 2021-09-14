Sign up
Photo 586
Cloudy/clear
I will let you decide.
Damp and drizzly but a 10 am dental check up got me out of the house.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
cloudy
,
harbour
,
sep21words
