Photo 587
Petals/leaves
This rose bush took a bit of a battering with yesterday’s rain.
The top centre roses are the ones that featured on Sunday.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th September 2021 9:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
petals
roses
sep21words
Casablanca
ace
So pretty
September 15th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Time can be as cruel to roses as it is to humans :)
September 15th, 2021
