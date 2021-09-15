Previous
Petals/leaves by wakelys
Photo 587

Petals/leaves

This rose bush took a bit of a battering with yesterday’s rain.
The top centre roses are the ones that featured on Sunday.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
So pretty
September 15th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Time can be as cruel to roses as it is to humans :)
September 15th, 2021  
