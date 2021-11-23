Previous
Next
Espaliered Girl by wakelys
Photo 656

Espaliered Girl

Strange sculpture but I liked the quirkiness.
Made by Laura Ford, a British sculptor.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
agree, there is something appealing about this sculpture
fav
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise