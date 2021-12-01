Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 664
Charity Santa
Even though it a busy time for him he still has time to collect money for charity.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
874
photos
116
followers
97
following
181% complete
View this month »
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Latest from all albums
659
660
209
661
662
663
210
664
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
1st December 2021 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
santa
,
people-holiday
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and choice of SC.
December 1st, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Niiiice shot!!!!
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close