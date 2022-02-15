Previous
Cutlery & High key by wakelys
Photo 740

Cutlery & High key

Cutlery for the grandchildren although I do like using the spoons.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Nice they're labelled for identification purposes. Fab high key
February 15th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Very nicely, I would say perfecty, arranged cutlery for this shot. Nice way to teach the kids the names of the different pieces.
February 15th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Nice high key composition.
February 15th, 2022  
katy ace
I love how you have composed them. They are some interesting pieces and I’m sure they will be treasures.
February 15th, 2022  
