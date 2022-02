Friends & Shape

This is on my honeymoon surrounded by friends in 1989. My husband top right passed away 17 years ago and the friends at the back were instrumental in introducing me to my husband that I now have. My dear friend sitting front middle has now also passed away. I am still close friends with them, shared many fun times and holidays, laughed a lot and cried a little. They have certainly shaped my life and I am grateful and thankful for their friendship. Oh and that’s me on the left.