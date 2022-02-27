Sign up
Photo 752
Dark & Low key
Glass apple paperweight with dark shadow.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
995
photos
124
followers
97
following
206% complete
View this month »
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
Latest from all albums
242
747
748
749
243
750
751
752
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th February 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
paperweight
,
low-key
,
for2022
,
feb22words
