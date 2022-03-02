Previous
Rainbow 2 by wakelys
Rainbow 2

It’s damp and grey here today. I had hope that someone would be out with a yellow umbrella or rain out no such luck. So offering you bananas from yesterday’s market.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Kitty Hawke ace
haha......they are very yellow.....surprised that someone h
hasn't run off with them !
March 2nd, 2022  
Agnes
Great bananas
March 2nd, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Wow, great color pass and a lovely street photo
March 2nd, 2022  
