Rainbow 24 by wakelys
Rainbow 24

I could have chosen Tom, Dick or Harry but I chose Dick.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags
LOL! Great find and shot!
March 24th, 2022  
Diana
A great find and good choice, I am married to Harry 😆
March 24th, 2022  
Rob Z
LOL He is a great colour!
March 24th, 2022  
