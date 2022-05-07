Previous
Next
Before and after by wakelys
Photo 821

Before and after

Always amazed at how one turns into the other.
The stem of the dandelion flower is so faint it looks as if it is floating.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
My favourite weed beautiful halfy
May 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise