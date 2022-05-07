Sign up
Photo 821
Before and after
Always amazed at how one turns into the other.
The stem of the dandelion flower is so faint it looks as if it is floating.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
dandelions
mayhalf22
nomowmay22
JackieR
ace
My favourite weed beautiful halfy
May 7th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant
May 7th, 2022
