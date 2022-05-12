Sign up
Photo 826
Poppies in the rain
What else do you do with a photo on a grey day (yesterday).
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1116
photos
129
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th May 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
flower.
,
mayhalf22
moni kozi
ace
Excellent creative one
May 12th, 2022
